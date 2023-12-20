Armenia’s destructive position was one of main reasons for its defeat: Azerbaijani political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statement voiced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his interview with Public Television that the exchange of Meghri region [Zangezur] with Karabakh was proposed in 1999 is completely false and groundless, Rizvan Huseynov, an Azerbaijani political scientist, told News.Az.

According to the political scientist, such an issue was brought up with West’s support in the mid-1990s. “It was discussed that in exchange for the Lachin road [controlled by Armenian separatists at that time], it was planned to give [Azerbaijan] a road through Meghri. However, this plan was rejected.”

“In October 1999, a terrorist act was committed in the Armenian parliament, as a result of which, those, who backed this plan, were shot dead. After that, Robert Kocharyan further strengthened his power. As a result, Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan turned down this plan, and the “Meghri plan” of US and European forces failed.” he said.

The political scientist recalled that the increasing military rhetoric during the rules of Kocharyan and Sargsyan led to the further escalation of tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Huseynov pointed out that Armenia’s destructive attitude towards Azerbaijan was one of the main reasons for its defeat.

News.Az