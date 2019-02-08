Armenia’s ex-president Ter-Petrosyan questioned in March 1 case
Armenia’s former president Levon Ter-Petrosyan has been questioned as a witness in connection with the March 1 criminal case, his spokesperson Arman Musinyan co
He said the questioning at Special Investigation Service lasted 1.5 hours.
According to earlier media reports, another ex-president Serzh Sargsyan was also interrogated as a witness in connection with the same criminal case.
However, the investigators did not comment on the reports in both cases.
News.Az