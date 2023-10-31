Yandex metrika counter

Armenia’s MIA urges to handover weapons illegally brought from Garabagh

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia called on the people who voluntarily arrived in the country from Azerbaijan's Garabagh region to hand over their illegal weapons, News.az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.

The country's Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a statement in this regard, pledging that those who agreed to hand over illegally kept weapons and ammunition would be exempted from responsibility.


