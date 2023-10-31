Armenia’s MIA urges to handover weapons illegally brought from Garabagh
- 31 Oct 2023 07:46
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 190093
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/armenias-mia-urges-to-handover-weapons-illegally-brought-from-garabagh Copied
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia called on the people who voluntarily arrived in the country from Azerbaijan's Garabagh region to hand over their illegal weapons, News.az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.
The country's Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a statement in this regard, pledging that those who agreed to hand over illegally kept weapons and ammunition would be exempted from responsibility.