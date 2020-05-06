Armenia's permanent population shrinks by another 5, 600 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of January 1, 2020, Armenia's permanent population was estimated at 2,959,500 people, the National Statistical Committee (NSC) said.

Armenia's latest population census was conducted in 2011, ARKA reports.

According to NSC, compared to January 1, 2019, the country's population was less by 5,600 people.

The number of urban population as of January 1 was estimated at 1,892,100 people. Yerevan had 1,084,000 residents. In rural areas, the population stood at 1,076,600 people.

