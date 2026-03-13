Turkish-owned ship granted passage through Strait of Hormuz

According to local media, Uraloğlu said the vessel was one of 15 Turkish-owned ships waiting near Iran, with Ankara in contact with Tehran regarding their passage, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Merz: Germany does not want to become part of Iran war

Huge explosions heard near Tehran al-Quds Day rally - VIDEO

NATO intercepts another Iranian ballistic missile over Turkish airspace

Kamikaze drone hits Dubai International Financial Centre — VIDEO

“Fifteen ships with Turkish owners were there; we obtained permission from the Iranian authorities for one of them, which had used an Iranian port, and it passed,” Uraloğlu said.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened to target any vessel passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for U.S.-Israeli attacks, effectively disrupting a key route for global oil shipments.