Turkish-owned ship granted passage through Strait of Hormuz

Turkish-owned ship granted passage through Strait of Hormuz
A Turkish-owned ship has passed through the Strait of Hormuz after receiving permission from Iran, Türkiye’s Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said.

According to local media, Uraloğlu said the vessel was one of 15 Turkish-owned ships waiting near Iran, with Ankara in contact with Tehran regarding their passage, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Fifteen ships with Turkish owners were there; we obtained permission from the Iranian authorities for one of them, which had used an Iranian port, and it passed,” Uraloğlu said.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened to target any vessel passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for U.S.-Israeli attacks, effectively disrupting a key route for global oil shipments.


