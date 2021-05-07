Yandex metrika counter

Armenia's population continues to shrink

Armenia's population continues to shrink

The population of Armenia decreased by 3,800 people over the year. The relevant statistics are provided by the National Statistical Committee of Armenia.

The urban population of the country as of January 1, 2021, amounted to 1,895.6 thousand people, Yerevan - 1,091.7 thousand. The rural population is estimated at 1,067.7 thousand people.

As of January 1, 2021, the permanent population of Armenia amounted to 2,963.3 thousand people.

