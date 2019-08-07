Armenia's population dwindles by 8,200 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's permanent population has shrunk by 8,200 people over one year to 2,961,600 in early July 2019, the National Statistical Committee of Armenia reports, according to ARKA.

Since the beginning of this year, the country's population has reduced by 3,700 because the migration of 6,000 people exceeded the natural increase by 2,300.

Some 1,892,800 live in Armenia's urban areas - their number has shrunk by 1,600. Some 1,081,300 are residents of Yerevan (1,077,600 in July 2018). The population of rural areas has dwindled by 6,600 to 1,068,800.

According to the official statistical reports, 16,111 babies were born in the first half of 2019 - 0.9% less than in the same period a year earlier. The largest number of births were recorded in Yerevan - 6,378 babies, and the smallest number in Vayots Dzor province - 238. The number of deaths grew by 4.3% to 13,790.

News.Az

