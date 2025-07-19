Arozarena, Castillo power Mariners to 6-1 victory over Astros

+ ↺ − 16 px

Randy Arozarena and Luis Castillo delivered standout performances as the Seattle Mariners rolled past the Houston Astros 6-1 on Friday night at T-Mobile Park.

Arozarena launched a solo home run in the fourth inning, sending an elevated fastball from Astros starter Brandon Walter (1-3) over the left-center fence for his 18th homer of the season. The blast marked a historic stretch for the Mariners slugger, as he became just the second MLB player this year to record 10 or more home runs over a 14-game span, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Seattle’s offense continued to apply pressure in the late innings. Designated hitter Mitch Garver doubled the lead in the seventh with a solo shot off Bennett Sousa. The Mariners then erupted for four runs in the eighth, highlighted by RBI singles from J.P.

Crawford and Cal Raleigh, a sacrifice fly from Donovan Solano, and a wild pitch that widened the gap.

On the mound, Castillo (7-5) was sharp in his first outing since the All-Star break. The right-hander struck out seven batters across 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just three singles before turning the game over to the bullpen.

The Astros missed a golden scoring opportunity in the third inning. With two runners in scoring position, Jose Altuve struck out swinging, ending the inning and keeping the game scoreless.

Raleigh, fresh off becoming the first catcher and switch-hitter to win the All-Star Home Run Derby, is the only other player in MLB this season besides Arozarena to notch 10 or more home runs over a 14-game span.

The series continues Saturday, with Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (2-4, 6.48 ERA) set to face Mariners right-hander Logan Evans (3-3, 3.75 ERA) in the second game of the three-game set.

News.Az