Arrests made after mass stabbing incident on train in Britain

Forensic teams work at the scene at Huntingdon railway station, where a London-bound train stopped after several people were stabbed. Photo by Tayfun Salci/EPA

Police said Sunday they have arrested two suspects over Saturday night’s mass stabbing on a British train, adding there is no indication the attack was terrorism-related, News.Az informs via UPI.

Officers were called at 7:42 p.m. local time Saturday to respond to reports of multiple people stabbed on board the 6.25 p.m. train from Doncaster to London King's Cross station, British Transport Police said in a statement.

The train was forced to stop in the small town of Huntingdon, where police and paramedics boarded the train.

The two suspects were arrested within eight minutes of the first 911 call, police said.

Police described the suspects as a 32-year-old Black man and a 35-year-old man of Caribbean descent, both of whom were natural-born British nationals.

They have been detained on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody for questioning.

In total, paramedics took ten people by ambulance to a local hospital and another later self-presented. Four victims have been discharged but two people remain in life-threatening condition.

Witnesses described seeing bloody handprints as panic spread through the train cars in comments to The Guardian.

"We declared a major incident yesterday and Counter Terrorism Policing were initially supporting our investigation however at this stage there is nothing to suggest this is a terrorist incident," police superintendent John Loveless said. "This is a British Transport Police investigation."

News.Az