IRGC names ships allowed through Strait of Hormuz

Ships belonging to countries that have expelled the US and Israeli ambassadors from their territories will be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement announcing the decision.

It should be noted that ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has been paralyzed since the war between the United States, Israel and Iran began.

