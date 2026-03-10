German start-up to build 30-MW AI data centre

+ ↺ − 16 px

German start-up Polarise plans to build a 30-megawatt artificial intelligence data centre in Amberg, Bavaria, set to come online by mid-2027, doubling Germany’s domestically-run computing capacity. The facility could eventually expand to 120 MW, the company said.

The move comes as European nations push for greater sovereign control over critical tech infrastructure, amid global tensions, tariffs, and diverging online content rules. Current German AI data centres total 530 MW, though much is operated by non-German providers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Polarise, which operates 13 data centres in Germany and abroad, estimates that the first stage of the project will cost in the triple-digit million euro range, covering infrastructure but excluding AI chips. Last month, a 12-MW facility in Munich already doubled Germany’s locally operated computing capacity at an estimated €1 billion ($1.16 billion).

To reduce energy costs, Polarise’s partner WV Energie will install a wind and solar power plant with batteries for temporary storage, addressing the rising expense of electricity for high-demand AI operations.

The start-up aims to provide locally controlled computing power for customers seeking to operate AI infrastructure independently of foreign providers, supporting Europe’s push for technological sovereignty.

