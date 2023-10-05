Arrests of former Garabagh separatist leaders recognized by international community as Azerbaijan’s ‘huge victory’: Russian expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

The arrests by Azerbaijan of the former leaders of the separatist and terrorist regime in its Garabagh region are recognized by the international community as Baku’s huge victory, Sergei Markov, director of the Institute for Political Studies of Russia and political scientist, exclusively told News.Az.

“Azerbaijan is consistently arresting one after another the former leaders of the separatist regime in Garabagh. This delights the Azerbaijani people, who really want those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the first and second Karabakh wars to be prosecuted,” the Russian expert said.

Markov recalled that after regaining full control of Garabagh following its local anti-terror measures to neutralize illegal Armenian armed formations, Azerbaijan began to arrest those responsible for terrorist acts and crimes against the Azerbaijani people.

“No one in the world expected that Azerbaijan would be able to cope with this task in a short period. However, those who were responsible for numerous crimes and did whatever they wanted were arrested,” he said.

The Russian expert stressed that three years ago, the Azerbaijani city of Ganja was subjected to a missile attack by the order of the then “head” of the separatist regime in Garabagh, terrorist Arayik Harutyunyan.

“It was a very cunning plan. The purpose of the shelling of Ganja and several other peaceful settlements in Azerbaijan was to provoke Azerbaijan with retaliatory strikes on the territory of Armenia and then involve the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the conflict. However, Armenia’s plan failed,” he added.

It is worth noting that on October 3 this year, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan detained the former separatist head and terrorist Arayik Harutyunyan, in the city of Khankendi and transferred him to Baku. Harutyunyan faces charges under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

