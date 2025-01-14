Arsenal poised to finalize signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad

Arsenal is set to complete the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad at the end of the season.

The Real Sociedad star has been courted by Mikel Arteta for over 12 months and talks over a summer move are now at an advanced stage with sources indicating the deal is virtually completed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Despite Arsenal’s current need for forward incomings owing to long term injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, the Emirates club have focused their attentions on getting a deal in place for Zubimendi.Arsenal would like the midfielder to join immediately but Sociedad have insisted Zubimendi stays until the end of the season.Zubimendi chose to stay in Spain last summer despite varying degrees of interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, though it is understood the Gunners didn’t make a formal offer for the player during the previous window.There has also been interest in Zubimendi from Manchester City following the season ending injury suffered by Rodri.But Arsenal’s need for a new central midfielder ahead of next season has been heightened with Jorginho and Thomas Partey both out of contract at the end of the season and the club have accelerated their interest in Zubimendi.No final decision has been made regarding potential contract offers to Jorginho or Partey.Spain star Zubimendi is understood to have a €60million (£51m) release clause which Arsenal will formally trigger.Zubimendi, 25, is viewed as one of the leading midfield talents in European football and is a key player for Spain.The swoop will represent a major coup for Arsenal and Arteta given the player’s burgeoning reputation and interest from top clubs.The club will now focus on strengthening their forward options this month as they look to cope with a worrying injury list.

