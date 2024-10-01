Yandex metrika counter

Arsenal set to face PSG in key UEFA Champions League clash

Arsenal will host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday, with both teams aiming for a crucial win in their second group stage fixture.

In their Champions League opener, Arsenal secured a 0-0 draw against Atalanta in Italy, with goalkeeper David Raya making a pivotal penalty save to earn a point for the Gunners. Meanwhile, PSG narrowly triumphed over Girona with a 1-0 victory at Parc des Princes, thanks to an own goal from Girona’s Argentine goalkeeper, Paulo Gazzaniga, News.Az reports.

Bayern Munich currently leads the Champions League group standings following a commanding 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match.

Historically, Arsenal and PSG have clashed four times in European competitions. The London side emerged victorious in the 1994 European Cup Winners' Cup semifinals, winning 1-0 after a 1-1 draw in Paris. Their most recent encounters took place during the 2016-17 Champions League group stage, where both matches ended in draws (1-1 in Paris and 2-2 in London).

Champions League matchday 2 fixtures

Tuesday:

Salzburg vs. Brest

Stuttgart vs. Sparta Prague

Inter Milan vs. Crvena Zvezda

Borussia Dortmund vs. Celtic

Barcelona vs. Young Boys

Bayer Leverkusen vs. AC Milan

Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain

PSV Eindhoven vs. Sporting Lisbon

Slovan Bratislava vs. Manchester City

Wednesday:

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Atalanta

Girona vs. Feyenoord

Liverpool vs. Bologna

RB Leipzig vs. Juventus

Benfica vs. Atletico Madrid

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Monaco

Lille vs. Real Madrid

Aston Villa vs. Bayern Munich

Sturm Graz vs. Club Brugge









