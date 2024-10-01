Arsenal set to face PSG in key UEFA Champions League clash
Arsenal will host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday, with both teams aiming for a crucial win in their second group stage fixture.In their Champions League opener, Arsenal secured a 0-0 draw against Atalanta in Italy, with goalkeeper David Raya making a pivotal penalty save to earn a point for the Gunners. Meanwhile, PSG narrowly triumphed over Girona with a 1-0 victory at Parc des Princes, thanks to an own goal from Girona’s Argentine goalkeeper, Paulo Gazzaniga, News.Az reports.
Bayern Munich currently leads the Champions League group standings following a commanding 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match.
Historically, Arsenal and PSG have clashed four times in European competitions. The London side emerged victorious in the 1994 European Cup Winners' Cup semifinals, winning 1-0 after a 1-1 draw in Paris. Their most recent encounters took place during the 2016-17 Champions League group stage, where both matches ended in draws (1-1 in Paris and 2-2 in London).
Champions League matchday 2 fixtures
Tuesday:
Salzburg vs. Brest
Stuttgart vs. Sparta Prague
Inter Milan vs. Crvena Zvezda
Borussia Dortmund vs. Celtic
Barcelona vs. Young Boys
Bayer Leverkusen vs. AC Milan
Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain
PSV Eindhoven vs. Sporting Lisbon
Slovan Bratislava vs. Manchester City
Wednesday:
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Atalanta
Girona vs. Feyenoord
Liverpool vs. Bologna
RB Leipzig vs. Juventus
Benfica vs. Atletico Madrid
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Monaco
Lille vs. Real Madrid
Aston Villa vs. Bayern Munich
Sturm Graz vs. Club Brugge