Arsenal set to face PSG in key UEFA Champions League clash

Arsenal will host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday, with both teams aiming for a crucial win in their second group stage fixture.

In their Champions League opener, Arsenal secured a 0-0 draw against Atalanta in Italy, with goalkeeper David Raya making a pivotal penalty save to earn a point for the Gunners. Meanwhile, PSG narrowly triumphed over Girona with a 1-0 victory at Parc des Princes, thanks to an own goal from Girona’s Argentine goalkeeper, Paulo Gazzaniga, News.Az reports.Bayern Munich currently leads the Champions League group standings following a commanding 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match.Historically, Arsenal and PSG have clashed four times in European competitions. The London side emerged victorious in the 1994 European Cup Winners' Cup semifinals, winning 1-0 after a 1-1 draw in Paris. Their most recent encounters took place during the 2016-17 Champions League group stage, where both matches ended in draws (1-1 in Paris and 2-2 in London).Salzburg vs. BrestStuttgart vs. Sparta PragueInter Milan vs. Crvena ZvezdaBorussia Dortmund vs. CelticBarcelona vs. Young BoysBayer Leverkusen vs. AC MilanArsenal vs. Paris Saint-GermainPSV Eindhoven vs. Sporting LisbonSlovan Bratislava vs. Manchester CityShakhtar Donetsk vs. AtalantaGirona vs. FeyenoordLiverpool vs. BolognaRB Leipzig vs. JuventusBenfica vs. Atletico MadridDinamo Zagreb vs. MonacoLille vs. Real MadridAston Villa vs. Bayern MunichSturm Graz vs. Club Brugge

News.Az