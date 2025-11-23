Eberechi Eze (centre) celebrates completing his hat-trick to make it 4-1 against Spurs. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal beat Tottenham 4-1 in the 12th round of the English Football Championship.

The meeting took place at Arsenal's home stadium, News.Az reports.

The winners' goals were scored by Leandro Trossard (36th minute) and Eberechi Eze (41, 46, 76). The losers' goal was scored by Richarlison (55).

Arsenal has 29 points and is first in the English Premier League table. Tottenham is in ninth place with 18 points.

In their next round, Arsenal will play Chelsea away on November 30th, who are in second place with 23 points. Tottenham will host Fulham on November 29th.

