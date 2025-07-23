Arsenal vs A.C. Milan: Preseason friendly preview

+ ↺ − 16 px

Arsenal begin their summer preseason tour with a clash against A.C. Milan in Singapore today, kicking off a three-match series that also includes games against Newcastle (July 27) and Tottenham (July 31) in Hong Kong.

The focus is less on results and more on fitness, integration of new players, and building confidence ahead of the Premier League season, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

Arsenal are in action for the first time in pre-season this afternoon as they take on Italian giants AC Milan in Singapore. It has become a tradition for the Gunners to travel overseas in preparation for a new campaign, and this year they return to the Far East for a three-match tour.

For Mikel Arteta, it is the start of his sixth full season in charge and he will be looking to deliver a Premier League title - among other trophies - following three successive second-placed finishes. The Spaniard has been heavily backed in the summer transfer window so far with four new arrivals and two more on the way in Viktor Gyokeres and Cristhian Mosquera.

Arsenal’s starting lineup features Raya, White, Saliba, Calafiori, Zinchenko, Norgaard, Rice, Nwaneri, Martinelli, Saka, and Havertz. Rising academy stars Max Dowman (15) and Marli Salmon (15) are also on the tour.

News.Az