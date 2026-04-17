IEA warns MidEast energy output loss may take two years to recover

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It will take about two years to recover the energy output lost in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“That will vary from country to country. In Iraq, for example, it will take much longer than in Saudi Arabia. However, we estimate it will take approximately two years overall to reach pre-war levels again,” Birol said.

News.Az