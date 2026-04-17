Ronaldinho documentary traces rise of football icon - VIDEO

'Ronaldinho: The One and Only' chronicles the life and career of Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, born Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, following his path from a promising young talent to an internationally recognized sports icon, News.Az reports.

Set to premiere on April 16, the three-part series offers rare insight into Ronaldinho’s personal life, along with previously unseen archival footage. It revisits both the triumphs and challenges that defined his journey, highlighting key moments from his career both on the field and beyond.

Who is Ronaldinho?

One of the most decorated and revered soccer stars in the world, Ronaldinho is the only player to win a World Cup, a Copa América, a Confederations Cup, a Champions League, a Copa Libertadores, and a Ballon d’Or.

Ronaldinho’s storied career includes unparalleled success with the Brazilian national team and clubs Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, AC Milan, Flamengo, and Atlético Mineiro, among others.

Who else is in ' Ronaldinho: The One and Only?'

Beyond the exclusive access to Ronaldinho, the documentary series features interviews and testimonials from global soccer icons such as Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Roberto Carlos, Carles Puyol, and Galvão Bueno.

The team behind ' Ronaldinho: The One and Only'

'Ronaldinho: The One and Only' is a co-production by Canal Azul and Trailer Films, directed by Luis Ara, who also serves as executive producer alongside Ricardo Aidar and Liz Reis. Ara also directed, wrote, and produced the upcoming documentary USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory, the story of Brazil’s fourth World Cup title won in 1994.