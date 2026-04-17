Qatar Airways adds new routes ahead of summer 2026

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Qatar Airways is expanding its international flight network, with services to more than 150 destinations starting from 16 June 2026, further connecting passengers across the world during the summer travel season.

In its announcement on X, the air carrier said the updated schedule, which runs until 15 September 2026, introduces new routes and increased flight frequencies to and from Doha, providing travelers with greater flexibility for their summer plans, News.Az reports.

Passengers can view the full schedule at http://qatarairways.com/schedule .

Those with confirmed bookings on flights affected by the new timetable will be notified directly with updated travel details. Qatar Airways advises customers to regularly check its website or mobile app and ensure their contact information is up to date.

As a reminder, passengers holding confirmed bookings between 28 February and 15 September 2026 are eligible for:

• Complimentary date changes to a new travel date up to 31 October 2026 when rebooking on Qatar Airways-operated flights, subject to availability and fare conditions.



• If flights are impacted, passengers remain eligible for further fee-free changes until 31 October 2026.



• A refund of unused ticket value, with refunds potentially taking up to 28 working days to process.

News.Az