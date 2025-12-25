Arsonists target Jewish Chanukah car in Melbourne

+ ↺ − 16 px

A vehicle featuring a Chanukah mobile billboard was deliberately set on fire in the driveway of a Jewish family home in St Kilda East, Melbourne, during the early hours of Christmas Day.

The fire prompted the evacuation of young children from the property, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Victoria Police responded to the Balaclava Road residence at around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, 25 December, after the car was seen fully engulfed in flames.

No one was inside the vehicle at the time, but the household’s occupants, including children, were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Detectives from the Moorabbin Crime Investigation Unit have identified a person who may assist with the ongoing investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with dashcam footage, CCTV recordings, or relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

Caulfield MP David Southwick, who attended the scene and has been in contact with the family, said he had been reassured by authorities that an arrest is forthcoming.

“I’ve also been told that there is no further risk to the Jewish community at this stage, which I think is very important for the community to understand, particularly how we’re feeling right now,” he said.

Southwick described the community as “absolutely on edge” following the recent Bondi terror attack.

“This is the last thing that we would have felt after just coming off the Bondi attack. And we need to reassure the community at the moment that they are safe and they can go about their lives, but this person needs to be arrested as quickly as possible, and there must be consequences.”

The MP had come to the scene directly after accompanying Jewish community members delivering Christmas hampers to emergency service personnel.

“That’s what the Jewish community feel about the doctors, nurses, police, fire brigade, they’re out there pouring their love and support, because those individuals are working on Christmas, keeping us safe,” he said.

“So, despite all of this, the Jewish community plays such an important role, because we love Australia. We love Victoria, and the Jewish community have made the best immigrants to Australia over many, many years, have contributed so much, and this is such a huge slap in the face to think that people have come here, have made Australia their home, have contributed to the utmost, and we have individuals targeting them because of their background. It’s disgusting, and it needs to stop.”

The incident occurred in the heart of Melbourne’s Jewish community, across the road from a school.

“You can’t get any closer than where we are standing right now,” Southwick said, noting the attack targeted a family he described as prominent within the community.

