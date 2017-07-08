Art exhibition opened in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Turan” art exhibition was launched in Baku.

Addressing the event, Secretary of Azerbaijani Artists' Union Agali Ibrahimov said the exhibition is organized by Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, according to AzVision.

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral stressed the importance of the exhibition in terms of development of cultural ties in the Turkish world.

Then, the participants received the diplomas.

The exhibition aroused keen interest among the attendees.

News.Az

News.Az