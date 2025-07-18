Artificial rain trials to combat pollution in Delhi

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an effort to combat air pollution, the Indian capital is set to begin its first artificial cloud seeding trial in early September, aiming to generate artificial rain.

The tests will be conducted in the first two weeks of September, announced Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on Friday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Over the past decade, the National Capital Territory of Delhi has consistently held the dubious title of the world's most polluted urban area, closely followed by other Indian cities.

A recent study estimated that the 30 million people living in and around the capital could lose up to 12 years of their lives due to the catastrophic health effects of air pollution.

The project, led by IIT-Kanpur, was initially scheduled for early July, but was postponed based on recommendations from the India Meteorological Department.

The new schedule aligns with the end of the monsoon, when conditions are more favourable for this type of experiment.

The Delhi government has approved funding for 32.1 million rupees (about US$ 375,000) for the pilot project.

A Cessna will be used, equipped with specialised instruments, flying five sorties over high-pollution zones in northern Delhi, including Rohini, Bawana, Alipur, and Burari, as well as adjacent areas in Uttar Pradesh like Loni and Baghpat.

During flights, the aircraft will fly below the cloud base and release hygroscopic particles (such as sodium chloride and other aerosols) into the clouds to stimulate precipitation.

Cloud seeding, a form of weather modification, involves artificially increasing precipitation to induce rain.

In Delhi, the goal is to wash away airborne pollutants and improve air quality, especially in the weeks following the monsoon, when pollution levels tend to rise.

“This is a scientific intervention to combat air pollution,” Minister Sirsa said. “If successful, it will open a new avenue for Delhi to deal with hazardous air quality, especially during the post-monsoon period,” he added.

