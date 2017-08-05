Artillery firings at a floating mine conducted within the "Sea Cup-2017" contest - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Episode No.3 "Artillery firing at a floating mine" was fulfilled within the framework of the "Sea Cup-2017" contest.

According to the decision of the judging panel and based on the results of the fulfilling of this episode, the crew of the small rocket ship Grad Sviyazhsk of the Russian Navy has taken the first place with a score of 50 points, the crew of the G-124 patrol ship of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces has taken the second place with a score of 48 points, the crew of the rocket and artillery ship "Sariarka" of the Kazakhstan Naval Forces has taken the third place with a score of 46 points, and the crew of the missile boat "Joshan" of the Iranian Naval Forces has taken the fourth place with a score of 44 points.

News.Az

News.Az