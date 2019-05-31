Yandex metrika counter

Artillerymen conduct combat firing of Msta-S howitzers: Azerbaijani MoD

A unit of the rocket and artillery troops of the Azerbaijani army, stationed in the frontline zone, has conducted combat firing of Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, the Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.

During the firing, the full-size targets set at different distances, imitating military equipment and engineering reinforcements of an imaginary enemy were destroyed.

Crews also worked out changing positions and getting target coordinates during the simulated battle.

