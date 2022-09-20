Yandex metrika counter

Arye Gut built a bridge between our nations throughout his life: Israeli ambassador

"Arye Gut built bridges between our nations,"  Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek stated on his Twitter account regarding the death of a political analyst, News.az reports.

"Arye Gut, a true patriot of Azerbaijan and of Israel, died today. Throughout his life, he built bridges between our nations, and his legacy will live on. Today I say goodbye to a friend and partner in a vision of a closer friendship between our nations," the ambassador stated. 


