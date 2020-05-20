Yandex metrika counter

ASAN centers not to operate for 7 days

In connection with the Ramadan Holiday and the Republic Day (May 28), the period of May 24-30 will be non-working days for the ASAN Xidmət and ASAN Kommunal centers.

ABC.AZ was informed at the Agency for Citizen Services & Social Innovations under the Presidential Administration that from 31 May citizens can contact the centers, pre-queue, and use the appropriate services through mobile app ASAN Xidmət, website www.asan.gov.az and call center 108.

Sunday is also a non-working day for the ASAN Kommunal centers.

News.Az


