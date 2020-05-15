ASAN Global Web Forum kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening session of the ASAN Global Web Forum on "Governments Agile Response to COVID-19" has been held.

Speakers at the opening session of the forum included Director-General of ISESCO Salim M. AlMalik, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende, Deputy Managing Director of European External Action Service (EEAS) Luc Devigne, Chairman of the Steering Committee of Astana Civil Service Hub Alikhan Baimenov, Secretary-General of UCLG Africa Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi and Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev.

A well-known journalist, futurist (CNN, TEDx, Forbes) Ian Khan was the moderator of the event.

Chairman of the State Agency Ulvi Mehdiyev emphasized the importance of the Forum as a useful platform for decision-makers around the world to share their experiences and the importance of joint efforts in the fight against COVID-19. The speaker noted that the Government of Azerbaijan under the leadership of the President of the country took all necessary, urgent measures to fight against the pandemic, and as a result, Azerbaijan is among the countries least affected by the pandemic. Also, during the pandemic, convenient, flexible and uninterrupted access to technological and innovative solutions was provided through the Azerbaijani brand "ASAN service" for the provision of public and private services from a single location. Azerbaijan is ready to share its positive experience in both the fight against the pandemic and the delivery of public services.

Director-General of ISESCO Salim M. AlMalik emphasized the importance of international corporation, protection of cultural values and education, linked through modern information technologies in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He also emphasized that the ISESCO/ASAN Award was established in 54 member countries of the Islamic World for the provision of public services in the field of education, science, culture and social development and the development of good governance.

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner commended the government of Azerbaijan for its efforts to contain and address the immediate challenges of the pandemic – and for spearheading an effective response by increasing social benefits for vulnerable groups.

President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende noted that the responses for pandemic situation must match the challenges arisen in the socio-economic and public health areas. It also expressed that today’s Web Forum is the next step towards deeper cooperation and plays a key role for the solutions in overcoming the crisis.

Deputy Managing Director of European External Action Service (EEAS) Luc Devigne thanked the organizer of the Forum, “ASAN service” on behalf of the European Union, and said he was impressed positively by the digital innovations and effective services provided by “ASAN service”. The speaker who emphasized the importance of sharing global responsibilities, ideas and solutions in the fight against COVID-19, praised Azerbaijan's innovative initiatives as head of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit to build multilateral cooperation.

Chairman of the Steering Committee of Astana Civil Service Hub Alikhan Baimenov brought to the attention that an online registration system for the movement of Citizens of Kazakhstan was developed based on Azerbaijan's successful experience in obtaining “Permits and Monitoring in the Special Quarantine Regime”.

Secretary-General of UCLG Africa Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi expressed his pleasure to participate in the Global Forum and was interested in applying Azerbaijan's experience in African countries during this difficult, challenging situation associated with the coronavirus pandemic. It was noted that there are sustainable relations on Memorandums of Cooperation between “ASAN service”, a world role model in the implementation of citizen-oriented smart solutions, and the African United Cities and Local Governments.

ASAN Global Web Forum is realized on the initiative of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It aims to discuss the effectiveness and accessibility of public services during the pandemic, as well as the irreplaceable role of social innovations, smart solutions in the context of pandemic control and beyond. Also, the exchange of experience in the field of innovative approaches and mechanisms is a key priority.

The 2-day Forum will consist of opening, closing sessions and 4 panels on different topics.

