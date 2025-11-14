Asbestos fears trigger closures of around 30 schools across Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 30 schools across Australia have been fully or partially closed following concerns over asbestos contamination in coloured sand used in children's activities.

The closures come after the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) issued a recall notice on Wednesday, confirming that the products contained traces of tremolite asbestos, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The ACCC assessed the risk of the asbestos becoming airborne or fine enough to inhale as “low,” but said the material “may still pose a risk,” prompting precautionary measures.

By Friday, at least 15 schools and seven preschools in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), including the Canberra region, were fully closed, with six more partially shut. Reports also indicate at least one school closure in Queensland as authorities conduct further investigations.

The ACCC said tremolite asbestos, a naturally occurring asbestos, had been detected in some samples after laboratory testing.

But it added that respiratory asbestos had not been detected in any of the samples and the release of respiratory asbestos fibres from the sand was "unlikely" unless it was "processed by mechanical means" such as crushing or pulverising.

Asbestos, a prohibited substance in Australia, becomes dangerous when fibres are breathed in. They can damage the lungs and cause diseases including cancer.

The sand products, which are imported from China and sold throughout Australia between 2020 and 2025, are sold by several stationery supply chains, including one of the country's most popular retailers, Officeworks.

The products set out in the recall notice are labelled as Kadink Sand (1.3kg), Educational Colours - Rainbow Sand (1.3kg) and Creatistics - Coloured Sand (1kg).

New Zealand's Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment also issued a voluntary recall for EC Rainbow Sand (1.3kg) and Creatistics - Coloured Sand (1kg products) as a "precautionary action" following the testing in Australia.

In addition, Officeworks has recalled Kadink six-piece decorative sand, KD Plain Sand (1.3kg) and KD Magic Sand (2kg) in natural and purple.

Yvette Berry, the ACT's education minister, said on social media that the products were "used at some of our public schools for sensory play, and arts and crafts".

"I understand that this news might be upsetting for families," she added. "Closing schools will allow testing and remediation to occur as soon as possible".

