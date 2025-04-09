Asian Development raises Azerbaijan's economic growth forecast for 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts Azerbaijan's economic growth at 3.4% in 2025 and 3.3% in 2026.

Compared with previous estimates, the forecast for GDP growth for the current year has been improved by 0.8 percentage points. Thus, ADB estimates the average annual growth of the Azerbaijani economy in 2025–2026 at 3.35%, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"Weak external demand is expected to weigh on economic activity in Caucasus and Central Asia, with growth projected to slow from 5.7% last year to 5.4% this year and 5% next year," reads the report.

According to the forecast of Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry, GDP growth in 2025 is expected to be at 3.5%, while the Central Bank of the country estimates it at 3.3%.

Forecasts of international rating agencies vary. S&P Global expects growth at 2% per year, Fitch Ratings at 3% in 2025 and 2.4% in 2026, Moody's at 2.5% annually.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasts growth of 3% in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026, and the World Bank at 2.7% and 2.4%, respectively. In 2024, the economy of Azerbaijan grew by 4.1%, but in January-February 2025, the growth rate slowed to 0.2%.

News.Az