Asian Paints shares jump nearly 5%

Shares of Asian Paints Ltd surged 4.9% to ₹2,527 on Friday, touching an intraday high of ₹2,532, as strong investor sentiment continued to drive the stock upward for the third consecutive trading session.

The rally comes amid optimism surrounding the company’s international expansion, following the launch of its white cement manufacturing facility in Fujairah, UAE, which officially began commercial production earlier this month. The plant has an annual capacity of 2,65,000 tons, marking a key milestone in Asian Paints’ growth strategy outside India, News.Az reports, citing Economic Times.

Over the past week, the stock has gained more than 8%, as investors anticipate a robust Q2 FY2026 earnings report and a possible interim dividend announcement.

Market analysts have maintained a bullish outlook on the company, with several brokerages assigning a target price of ₹2,650, citing strong fundamentals, steady demand recovery in the decorative paints segment, and the firm’s growing presence in the Middle East market.

