Rahuri BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile dies at 67

Rahuri’s BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile passed away early Friday morning after a brief illness. The 67-year-old leader reportedly suffered a severe heart attack at dawn, bringing an end to a long and eventful political journey.

Kardile, a prominent figure in Ahmednagar’s political landscape, was widely respected for his contributions to local governance, cooperative movements, and rural development. His demise marks the loss of one of the region’s most influential political voices, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Beyond politics, Shivaji Kardile was also active in the dairy and hospitality sectors, establishing himself as a successful entrepreneur in Ahmednagar.

He was the father-in-law of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) MLA Sangram Jagtap. Kardile’s passing comes months after the death of Arun Jagtap, Sangram’s father and another key political figure in Ahmednagar.

