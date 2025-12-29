Yandex metrika counter

Asian shares mixed as Taiwan tensions weigh on markets
Asian shares were mixed on Monday following a subdued post-Christmas session on Wall Street, even as tensions over Taiwan intensified. U.S. futures were largely unchanged.

The Chinese military said it dispatched air, naval, and rocket units to conduct joint exercises around Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory, in what it described as a warning against separatist and “external interference” forces. Taiwan responded by placing its forces on alert, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Earlier rises in gold prices reflected concerns over a U.S. government shutdown and expectations that the Federal Reserve may further cut interest rates in the new year, weakening the dollar and boosting gold as a safe-haven asset. Precious metals have seen gains this year amid investor caution outside of stocks and bonds, with miners posting solid advances—Freeport-McMoRan climbed 2.2% on Friday.

Trading was light on Monday, with many institutional investors still largely out for the year. After reopening from the Christmas holiday, the S&P 500 fell slightly to 6,929.94, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped to 48,710.97, and the Nasdaq fell 0.1% to 23,593.10.

With just three trading days remaining in 2025, the S&P 500 has risen nearly 18% this year, supported by deregulatory policies and investor optimism about artificial intelligence.

In commodities, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 60 cents to $57.34 per barrel, while Brent crude increased 62 cents to $60.86. On Friday, U.S. crude fell 2.8% and Brent dropped 2.6%.

Currency markets saw the U.S. dollar decline slightly to 156.28 Japanese yen from 156.56 yen, while the euro remained steady at $1.1770.


