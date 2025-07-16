ASML cautions on 2026 growth amid geopolitical uncertainty

+ ↺ − 16 px

ASML, the global leader in computer chip-making equipment, issued a warning on Wednesday that it may struggle to achieve growth in 2026, despite exceeding market expectations for second-quarter bookings.

Analysts had hoped that the quarter would provide some reassurance over its outlook for 2026. However, the company warned that geopolitical uncertainty continued to cloud its prospects, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"We continue to see increasing uncertainty driven by macro-economic and geopolitical developments", ASML's chief executive Christophe Fouquet said in a statement.

The Dutch group's net bookings, the most closely watched figure in the industry, were 5.54 billion euros ($6.4 billion). That was ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of 4.44 billion euros according to researcher Visible Alpha.

