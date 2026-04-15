ASML lifts 2026 outlook as AI demand surges

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ASML has raised its 2026 revenue forecast, citing strong and accelerating demand for artificial intelligence chipmaking tools.

The company now expects sales to reach between 36 billion and 40 billion euros, up from its previous guidance of 34 billion to 39 billion euros. The upgrade comes as chipmakers ramp up capacity to meet growing demand for AI-related technologies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet said customers are increasing both short- and medium-term orders as global demand for chips continues to outpace supply.

ASML plays a critical role in the semiconductor industry by supplying advanced lithography machines used to manufacture cutting-edge chips. Its equipment is essential for companies like TSMC, which produces processors for tech giants such as Nvidia and Apple.

Investors often view ASML as a “picks-and-shovels” beneficiary of the AI boom, as it provides the tools needed to build the next generation of chips powering artificial intelligence systems.

The revised outlook highlights how surging AI demand is reshaping the semiconductor supply chain, pushing manufacturers to expand production capacity well into the coming years.

News.Az