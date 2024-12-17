Assad allegedly hands list of military targets over to Israel before leaving Syria
@The Guardian
Ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad allegedly provided the coordinates of the country's military targets to Israel before his departure to ensure his own safety, Abdulkadir Selvi, News.az reports citing Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper.
According to the commentator, "a reliable source" informed him that Assad had allegedly given a list "indicating the location of weapons depots, missile systems, and warplanes as a guarantee that Israel would not target him during his flight." Selvi believes that, considering the precision strikes Israel later carried out on targets in Syria, the information provided by the source "does not appear to be just a fabricated story."
The commentator also mentioned that "there are some details" surrounding Assad’s departure from Syria, "which particularly concern Israel's role," and Selvi "will disclose them in due course."
