Assange wins right to challenge US extradition

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange can bring a new appeal against extradition to US, London's High Court has ruled, News.Az reports citing BBC.

He was granted permission to appeal against the order that he be sent to the US to stand trial for leaking military secrets, which prosecutors say endangered lives.The decision means Mr Assange will be able to challenge US assurances over how his prospective trial would be conducted and whether his right to free speech would be infringed.Mr Assange’s lawyers hugged each other in court after the ruling.Earlier on Monday, the 52-year-old’s wife Stella Assange told the BBC that it would be a "decisive" day in the protracted legal battle.His lawyers have argued that the case against him is politically motivated.In a short ruling this morning, two senior judges granted him permission to appeal against an earlier order, ruling that he needs to be given a full appeal in the UK.Mr Assange, who is currently in Belmarsh Prison, will now have a number of months to prepare his appeal which will concern whether or not the US courts will protect his right to free speech as an Australian citizen.He argues that his disclosures in 2010 revealed war crimes by the US.

