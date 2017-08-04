Assets of Azerbaijan’s banking sector amount to AZN 30 bln

As of 30 June 2017, the assets of 31 banks operating in Azerbaijan amount to AZN 30 bln 36.9 mln, with a total of liabilities worth AZN 27 bln 322.9 mln.

The Financial Market Supervisory Authority told APA-Economics that the sector’s balance capital is AZN 2 bln 714 mln.

Deposits of the population make up AZN 6 bln 880.7 mln.

There are 560 bank branches, 141 departments, and 2,501 ATMs. In total, the banking sector has 16,095 staff.

News.Az

News.Az