Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Attack of Azerbaijani territory from Armenian territory is another act of military aggression

Armenia's shelling of Azerbaijani army units from its territory in the direction of the Zangilan, Gubadli and Lachin regions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, as well as the attack on Azerbaijani territory from the territory of Armenia is yet another act of military aggression, Aide to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said in a commentary to the media.

“This is a continuation of aggressive attacks from the territory of Armenia with rocket and ballistic missiles of Ganja, Mingachevir, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Gabala, Khizi and other Azerbaijani cities, as well as civilians and objects. The attack of Armenia against Azerbaijan on July 12 this year in the Tovuz direction of the state border was also regarded as an act of aggression.

Such acts of aggression with the use of force once again prove the presence of the armed forces of Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the open conduct of war against our country.

Such military adventures of Armenia, being the facts of aggression, also act as political provocations to expand the geography of the conflict.

Thus, Armenia grossly violates the obligations assumed within the framework of the military-political organization, of which it is a member, which prescribe to beware of the use of force and intimidation with the use of force against other countries.

As the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated, Azerbaijan does not have any military targets on the territory of Armenia.

Responsibility for the steps that the Republic of Azerbaijan will have to take against legitimate military targets to repel military aggression and attacks in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter lies entirely with Armenia."

News.Az

