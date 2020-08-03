Assistant to Azerbaijani president meets with members of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with members of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports on Monday.

The meeting was attended by the head of the press service of the Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva.

During the meeting, the importance of various projects carried out on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev to solve the problems of the Azerbaijani population, who became internally displaced persons, was noted.

The community members stressed that they always feel the care of the state, and on behalf of the internally displaced persons expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting focused on the activities of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the conduct of offensive diplomacy in accordance with the instructions and recommendations of the head of state to expose the aggressive policy of Armenia on all platforms, as well as issues of further strengthening this.

It was especially emphasized that the main task of the policy pursued by the country's leadership is the restoration of the territorial integrity in a short time and the return of the forced migrants to their native places.

