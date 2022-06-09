Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with UN GA President

+ ↺ − 16 px

An aide to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with President of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly Abdullah Shahid, News.az reports.

The meeting stressed that Azerbaijan has always supported multilateral diplomacy and discussed the work done in this direction as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement.

It should be noted that according to the rules of the UN protocol, the flags of the state represented by the UN and the senior representative of this organization are hoisted at official meetings.

News.Az