Azerbaijan supports normalization of relations with Armenia - Assistant to Azerbaijani President

"We have been reiterating over again that Azerbaijan’s agenda is about the peaceful reintegration of Armenian-origin residents living in Karabakh and we support the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. But Azerbaijan cannot tolerate any longer having a 10,000-strong armed force on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan with the substantial components of the Armenian forces on the ground,” said Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev at a briefing for diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.az reports.

“Yesterday, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan made statements once again inviting representatives of Armenian residents of Karabakh to Yevlakh city of Azerbaijan to have discussions and dialogue with regards to the reintegration process. Unfortunately, yesterday it was not addressed in a properly manner from the other side,” Hajiyev emphasized.





