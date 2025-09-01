Aston Villa secure Jadon Sancho on loan from Manchester United

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aston Villa have reached a loan agreement with Manchester United for forward Jadon Sancho.

The deal reportedly includes a loan fee, with Villa covering 80% of Sancho’s wages while he plays at Villa Park, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.

Sancho has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, with United having the option to extend for a further 12 months.

The 25-year-old, who was signed by United for £73m from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, spent last season on loan at Chelsea, but returned to United after the west London club paid a £5m penalty to get out of their obligation to buy the player. Chelsea held talks to renegotiate Sancho's salary to fit in with their wage structure but could not come to an agreement. Should Sancho finalise his loan move to Villa, he would follow in Marcus Rashford's footsteps after he spent the second half of last season on loan in the Midlands.

News.Az