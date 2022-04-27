Astrakhan keen to resume flights to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Airlines Jahangir Asgarov and Governor of Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation Igor Babushkin have had a working meeting at the office of AZAL, the air carrier's press service told News.Az.

The main topic of the meeting was the discussion of the prospects for development of mutual cooperation in the field of civil aviation and the adoption of joint steps to further enhance the transport accessibility of the countries.

President of AZAL Jahangir Asgarov noted that Azerbaijan Airlines always maintains close partnerships with other carriers in the development of civil air transportation services. According to him, the air communication between the two countries - Azerbaijan and Russia - plays an important role in developing economic cooperation, and expanding tourism potential.

Governor of Astrakhan region Igor Babushkin expressed interest in the resumption of flights between Astrakhan and Baku. According to the Governor, this will give an impetus to enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation as well as strengthening of tourist relations between the two countries.

According to him, in the framework of development of air communication between the two countries, the Russian carrier “Azimuth Airlines” is ready to operate regular flights from Astrakhan to Baku and back up to four times a week.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to enhance cooperation in the development of partnerships and joint elaboration on various issues in the field of civil air operations.

News.Az