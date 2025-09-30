At least 10 dead, dozens injured in Pakistan bomb blast - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 10 people were killed and 32 were injured on Tuesday after a bomb blast ripped through a busy street near Frontier Constabulary (FC) headquarters in Pakistan's Quetta city, officials said.

Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar confirmed the death and injury toll, saying, “Ten people have been killed while thirty-two were injured in the blast. The injured have been taken to the Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre,” News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Operations Quetta Muhammad Baloch, “The blast occurred as an explosive-laden vehicle took a turn from Model Town towards Hali Road, near the Frontier Constabulary (FC) headquarters.”

Television and social media footage captured the moment when the powerful explosion ripped through the street.

Following the explosion, the Balochistan Health Department imposed an emergency in hospitals across the capital, according to Health Secretary Mujeebur Rehman.

“An emergency has been declared at the Quetta Civil Hospital, Balochistan Medical College (BMC) Hospital Quetta, and the Trauma Centre,” a statement from Rehman said.

“All consultants, doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses, and paramedical staff have been directed to remain present in the hospitals.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident, calling it a “terrorist attack.”

“Following the incident, security forces gave a swift and effective response, eliminating four terrorists,” a post from the Balochistan government’s X account quoted him as saying.

“The terrorists cannot weaken the nation’s resolve through cowardly acts. The sacrifices of the people and security forces will not go in vain. We remain committed to making Balochistan peaceful and secure. I express solidarity with the families of the martyrs, pray for the elevation of their ranks, and for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

