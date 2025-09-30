Blust kills 9 security personnel, injures 8 in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least nine security personnel were killed and eight others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, according to security officials, News.az reports citing Xinhua .

The incident happened after a security forces' convoy was hit by the IED in the Mulla Khan Sarai area of South Waziristan district of the province, said the security officials on Monday.

Police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site immediately after the blast and shifted the injured to a hospital in the area.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the surroundings to arrest the culprits.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

News.Az