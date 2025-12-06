At least 10 dead in Peru karaoke bar fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 10 people died and three others were seriously injured after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon in a property that functioned as a restaurant and karaoke bar in the city of Huancane in the southern Peruvian region of Puno.

The accident may have been caused by the explosion of a gas tank or cylinder during the birthday celebration of a group of students, the report said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Local authorities confirmed that among the dead, eight were men and two were women, whose identities have not been officially confirmed, while the injured were rushed to a hospital.

Preliminary reports said that the fire spread rapidly and that the absence of firefighters forced neighbors and passersby to try to control the flames with water buckets and fire extinguishers, while the smoke endangered people in nearby homes.

Valerio Tapia, mayor of Huancane, told the press that the late arrival of the firefighters worsened the situation since the city does not have its own fire unit.

The authorities of Huancane announced support for the affected families and vowed to review safety protocols at entertainment venues.

