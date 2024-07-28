At least 12 dead after rain-triggered landslide in central China

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 12 people were killed due to a rain-triggered landslide in China's central Hunan province, News.Az reports citing state broadcaster CGTN.

The landslide, which hit the Yuelin village in the city of Hengyang at around 8 a.m. (0000 GMT), washed away part of a residential house.Rescuers found 18 people, among whom 12 were dead and six others injured, who were taken to hospital.The deaths were the first in China that appear to be linked to Typhoon Gaemi, which weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall on Thursday. Before reaching China, the typhoon intensified monsoon rains in Philippines and Taiwan, killing 34 and 10 people, respectively.

