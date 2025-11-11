At least 12 killed, 21 injured in Islamabad suicide blast -VIDEO

According to police sources, the explosion occurred when a car parked near the kachehri court complex was detonated, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

Emergency services have been deployed to treat the injured and secure the area.

The injured reportedly included the petitioners and lawyers. The building of the kacheri court was vacated after the explosion. Those present inside the building were being evacuated through the back door of the facility and court proceedings were suspended.

Islamabad deputy inspector general (DIG), chief commissioner and forensic team arrived at the site of the explosion soon after, while the rescue teams and law enforcers shifted the deceased and injured to the hospital.

An emergency has been declared at the capital's Pims hospital.

Sources later revealed that the "head" of the suspected suicide bomber was found at the place of the explosion.

They said the bombing was carried out by terrorists and the Afghan Taliban's proxy, Fitna al-Khawarij.