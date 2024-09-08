At least 14 killed as Typhoon Yagi batters Vietnam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Death toll from Super Typhoon Yagi that swept through northern Vietnam over the weekend has soared to 14, with another 13 missing, according to the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry.

Some 187 people have been injured by landslides and other rain-related accidents.The typhoon, the most powerful storm to hit Asia this year, killed four each in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh, and northern province of Hoa Binh, three in Ha Noi province, and one each in the northern province of Hai Duong, the Military Region, and the port city of Hai Phong.Around 50,000 people were evacuated from coastal towns in the Southeast Asian country, with authorities urging citizens to remain indoors.Most of the injuries were reported from Quang Ninh, with 25 unmanned vessels, mainly fishing boats, were sunk by large waves and strong winds in the province.At least 13 fishermen went missing after the two vessels broke anchor and drifted without contact, according to the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.Though the typhoon has weakened into a tropical depression and is dissipating in the northwestern region, it is still expected to bring heavy rainfall to northern provinces until Monday, the ministry said.Many areas in the affected areas faced blackouts as the typhoon destroyed several transformers and transmission lines.The typhoon also damaged over 3,400 houses, besides destroying thousands of acres of farmlands in the northern region.Storms, landslides and floods, have left 120 people dead and missing in the country this year, the highest number reported for the same period in five years.The government deployed nearly 500,000 military personnel to carry out relief and rescue operations across the affected region.In neighboring China, the island province of Hainan began gradually resuming maritime and air transportation after being struck by Yagi, the state-run Xinhua News reported.The Haikou Meilan International Airport in the provincial capital is expected to resume operations by noon, while airports in the cities of Sanya and Bo'ao reopened on Saturday, according to the provincial transport department.Seaports on the island also resumed shipping.Yagi left at least two people dead and 92 injured in Hainan province.The typhoon made two landfalls in China on Friday, initially impacting Hainan before proceeding to Guangdong province.The storm triggered widespread disruption throughout southern China. Schools in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Yangjiang halted classes on Friday, while universities postponed the commencement of their academic year.

