At least 150 missing after boat capsizes in western Nigeria

At least 150 people are missing after a boat capsized in western Nigeria, according to officials.

The accident occurred late Tuesday in the Mokwa region of Niger state, according to Abdullahi Baba, director general of the state's emergency agency, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The boat was carrying around 300 passengers heading to an annual Muslim religious celebration.Rescue operations are ongoing to find more survivors.

